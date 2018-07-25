Little League Recap: Another summer of success for Burbank Little League

With Burbank trailing, 8-5, in the sixth at Dunsmore Park, the sprinklers went on and forced both teams to vacate the field. The game resumed the next day at Tujunga Little League Fields, setting the stage for Burbank to complete its comeback. The Media City squad tied it at 9 in the seventh. Santa Anita took a 10-9 lead in the ninth before Burbank rallied for a walk-off victory on a fielder’s choice.