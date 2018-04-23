Former Bulldog victorious in Burbank

Success in Burbank is still prevalent for Damien Lopez.
Once an All-Pacific League football player at Burbank, now a 22-year-old welterweight boxer, Lopez notched his latest victory Friday night when he knocked out Rodolfo Gamez at Valley Fight Night at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center.
Lopez improved to 5-0-1 with three knockouts when he stopped Gamez (2-5) in the fifth round.
It was Lopez' second bout in Burbank and he's won both via knockout. All six of his professional fights have come within the confines of Southern California.
In other action at the Burbank Marriott, Sagadat Rakhmankulov (2-0, one knockout) defeated Jhon Sanchez Leon (3-1, one KO) via unanimous six-round decision; Rudy Garcia (7-0, one KO) won a unanimous six-round decision over Josue Morales (5-7-3); Jesus Cruz Bibiano (17-13, 10 KOs) won a split decision over Humberto Velasquez (6-1-2, three KOs), Roger Gutierrez (7-1-1, four KOs) downed Jordan Baletero Reyes (2-6, two KOs) via unanimous decision, Ricardo Quiroz (6-0, two KOs) bested Archie Weah (2-10) via majority decision, Santos Ortega (1-0) knocked out Giancarlo Espinoza (0-1) in the first round and Derion Chapman (1-1-1) drew with Gerardo Alvarez (0-0-1).