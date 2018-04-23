Former Bulldog victorious in Burbank

In other action at the Burbank Marriott, Sagadat Rakhmankulov (2-0, one knockout) defeated Jhon Sanchez Leon (3-1, one KO) via unanimous six-round decision; Rudy Garcia (7-0, one KO) won a unanimous six-round decision over Josue Morales (5-7-3); Jesus Cruz Bibiano (17-13, 10 KOs) won a split decision over Humberto Velasquez (6-1-2, three KOs), Roger Gutierrez (7-1-1, four KOs) downed Jordan Baletero Reyes (2-6, two KOs) via unanimous decision, Ricardo Quiroz (6-0, two KOs) bested Archie Weah (2-10) via majority decision, Santos Ortega (1-0) knocked out Giancarlo Espinoza (0-1) in the first round and Derion Chapman (1-1-1) drew with Gerardo Alvarez (0-0-1).