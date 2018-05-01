No local boys' tennis players advance in Pacific League Tournament

Bernardy rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory against ninth seed Carlos Vicencio of Crescenta Valley in the first round. He then suffered a 6-0, 6-0 defeat against top seed Hellman Zhao of Arcadia. Lee and Dapuetto, the third seed, started with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against 14th seed Nazar Makadsi and George Sakellariou of Hoover. The duo then fell, 6-2, 6-2, to sixth seed Bradford Yau and Jonathan Figueira of Arcadia.