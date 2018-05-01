No local boys' tennis players advance in Pacific League Tournament

BURBANK — For a time, it appeared as though a contingent of players from the Burbank High and Burroughs boys' tennis teams were on the cusp of extending their runs in the Pacific League Tournament on Monday.
It came down to a pair of second-round tiebreakers involving the Burbank doubles team of Ethan Lee and Sid Denduluri and Burroughs singles player Kendric Marcy.
Unfortunately for the group, they all exited the court in heartbreaks, as fourth seed Justin Kim and McLean Lunt of Crescenta Valley registered a 7-5, 2-6, 15-13 win against fifth seed Lee and Denduluri and fourth seed Kevin Rowe of Crescenta Valley turned back fifth seed Marcy, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.
"It was a very good match and there was a lot of excitement," Burbank coach Loi Phan said. "Ethan and Sid played very hard and it was an even match.
"It just kept going back and forth in the tiebreaker and they had a couple of chances to close it out, but couldn't."
Marcy, a reigning All-Area selection, found himself in a similar situation as the Burbak doubles squad. Marcy won both head-to-head matchups with Rowe, a former All-Area honoree, during the regular season. However, Rowe snapped back to topple Marcy on Monday.
"I felt focused throughout the match," Marcy said. "I thought I played well and I was actually surprised I played that well.
"It's always fun playing against him and he made some good shots. This will help my confidence."
Lee and Denduluri opened the event with a 6-1, 7-5 victory against 12th seed Mark Do and Sebastian Muga of Burroughs. Marcy posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory versus 12th seed Vahe Haleblian of Hoover in the first round.
Eighth seed Samuel Bernardy of Burroughs and Burbank's doubles team of James Lee and Luciano Dapuetto were the other local athletes to reach the second round.
Bernardy rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory against ninth seed Carlos Vicencio of Crescenta Valley in the first round. He then suffered a 6-0, 6-0 defeat against top seed Hellman Zhao of Arcadia. Lee and Dapuetto, the third seed, started with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against 14th seed Nazar Makadsi and George Sakellariou of Hoover. The duo then fell, 6-2, 6-2, to sixth seed Bradford Yau and Jonathan Figueira of Arcadia.
"I wanted to see how they could do in doubles," Phan said. "James and Luciano had the one win against Arcadia earlier in the year. They just didn't have it today."
Elsewhere in doubles, eighth seed Adi Saravanan and Patrick Chmielewski of Crescenta Valley turned back ninth seed Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia of Burroughs, 6-3, 6-0, Yau and Figueira bested 11th seed Kiet Hoang and Luc Thorn of Burroughs, 6-0, 6-1, and seventh seed Darren Kim and Edward Ahn of Crescenta Valley beat 10th seed Parker Katz and Dominic Sumera of Burbank, 6-2, 6-1.
In singles, Rowe recorded a 6-2, 6-2 win against 13th seed Harout Abgaryan of Burbank, third seed Matt Feng of Arcadia earned a 6-0, 6-0 win against 14th seed Cameron Flowers of Burroughs, seventh seed Marko Ratkovic of Glendale turned back No. 10 Nathan Soria of Burbank, 6-4, 6-3, and second seed Vincent Leong of Arcadia toppled 15th seed Greg Farhadian of Burbank, 6-0, 6-0.
The semifinals will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Burroughs with the finals to take place afterward.
The semifinals in singles will be Zhao against Rowe and Leong versus Feng. The doubles semifinals will feature top seed Jun Nakamine and Nicholas Figueira of Arcadia against Kim and Lunt and second seed Herman Sham and Michael Gu of Arcadia versus Yau and Jonathan Figueira.
