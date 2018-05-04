Aguilar, Chahal earn two track titles each

Burroughs' 10 additional Division I preliminary qualifiers consist of Emily Virtue (second in the 1,600 in 5:13.54 and second in the 800 in 2:19.34), Jada Martinez-Reese (second in the 100-meter dash in 12.58 and third in the 200 in 26.09 seconds), Caleb Black (second in the 400 in 50.98), David Lennstrom (second in the boys' high jump in 6-1), Kayla Wrobel (second in the girls' high jump in 4-10), Jordan Guzman (third in the girls' 3,200 in 11:35.16), the Burroughs girls' 1,600-meter relay team (second, 4:14.24) and the Burroughs girls' 400 relay team (second, 50.13).