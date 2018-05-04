Burroughs' Wilson, Burbank's Lee grab league finals spotlight

BURBANK — In the Pacific League swimming finals, Burroughs and Burbank high came to compete and set a couple of new records in the process.
In the end, as has been the case most of the year, it was Burroughs' Maya Wilson and Burbank's David Lee who stole the show as they each won two titles.
Burbank, which hosted the event on Thursday, placed a somewhat distant third on the boys' side with 248 points.
"Overall most swimmers dropped time significantly," Burbank coach Cody Parker said. "We had significant improvements. Overall it was just an incredible meet."
The Bulldog girls came in fifth with 173 points, just five behind fourth-place Pasadena.
"Everyone dropped time for the most part," Parker, in his first year, said. "No [CIF]consideration cuts, but it's a pretty young team. There were a lot of individual improvements."
The Burroughs boys had a tough time of it, finishing in sixth with 157 points. The Indians girls had a stronger showing, placing third with 196 points behind powerhouses Crescenta Valley and Arcadia respectively.
The Burroughs girls' success was highlighted by a couple of spectacular swims by Maya Wilson. The sophomore and reigning All-Area Girls' Swimmer of the Year, who trains with the Rose Bowl Aquatics National team, grabbed both of her school's individual victories. The sophomore smoked the field in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1 minute 51.73 seconds, nearly 13 seconds ahead of the runner-up. In the process, she set a new Pacific League record, just breaking the old one set by Crescenta Valley's Heather MacDougall in 2013 by .03 seconds.
"It feels nice [setting the record], being that last year I was like .1 or something off of it," Wilson said. "I didn't even know [the record was set]. It's good to set the best time in the event."
Wilson came back later on to also claim the Pacific league title in the 500 freestyle, where she was easily the class of the field. Her time of 4:59.15 was some 42 seconds ahead of second place.
In winning both the 200 and 500 freestyle, Wilson defended her titles from last season. Making it all the more impressive was that the sophomore was still recovering from a bout of bronchitis.
"It was hard, especially because my breathing isn't there right now," Wilson said. "I'm better, but it's still hard. I just went out really hard in the race and I guess it worked for me."
Burbank finished the meet on a high note in the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Isaac Yang, Dorian Andrei, Ryan Feldman and Lee came in third, but the time of 3:28.66 was enough to set a new school record.
"We knew this was a race we could get CIF consideration for, so we so we put a lot of emphasis on it and they followed through," Parker said. "They did it. They were going for CIF, not the record, so that was a plus."
Lee also came away from the finals with both of the Bulldogs' individual titles. First, the sophomore got the win in the 50 freestyle, recording a time of 23.05, just .06 ahead of second place.
"Right off the bat I am going to say that the coaches were right about absolutely everything," Lee said. "One of my coaches in the 50 told me to come out faster from my dive so that I'd be ahead of everyone. I did that. I saw [the other swimmers] in my peripherals, I was about a half an arm's length ahead of everyone. I think that really made a difference for me."
Lee came back after the break and swam to victory in the 100 freestyle with a mark of 50.17.
"In the 100, [coach] also told me the same advice [and] to go out faster in my first 50," Lee said. "I did that and you saw the result on the board."