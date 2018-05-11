Burbank softball spoils Burroughs' title hopes

The Bulldogs pushed across the winning run in extras in large part to a heads-up baserunning play from center fielder Alex Davis. Davis led off the eighth with a single to right field. The next batter, Anysia Gonzalez (two for four with a triple and a run scored), laid down a bunt and was tagged out. On the play, Davis went from first to third. That brought up catcher Desi Gomez, who hit into a fielder's choice to second that scored Davis.