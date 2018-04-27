Burbank tennis defeats Burroughs to secure third place

BURBANK — The Burroughs High boys' tennis team was looking to rebound Thursday afternoon against rival Burbank.
Despite losing to the Bulldogs by six sets in the teams' first meeting, the Indians were hoping to bounce back and even steal third place in the Pacific League from their cross-town foe.
There was a recent precedent for just such a comeback. In 2016, Burroughs lost to Burbank by 10 in the initial matchup and the Indians came back to win the second match by two.
However, Burbank was able to stave off such a turnabout this times around.
Although the Bulldogs had a shaky start, forcing their coach to make some early substitution, they were able to hold on to earn a 10-8 Pacific League victory against host Burroughs.
Burbank (11-5, 8-4 in league), which defeated Burroughs (6-8, 6-6) in the teams' first meeting, 12-6, finishes third in league while the Indians place fourth to earn a playoff spot after missing the postseason in 2017.
Burroughs needed a 13-5 win to take third place from Burbank.
"When we were warming up, the guys seemed like they weren't taking this seriously," Burbank coach Loi Phan said. "Some of them were goofing off and they weren't focused at all.
"I think they were that way because of the way we beat them the first time. But I told my guys they can't be that way today. If we don't compete they could take third place away from us."
The score was tied 3-3 after the first round, with Burbank having to notch a 7-5 win and 7-6 (7-5) tie-break victory to avoid a disastrous start. That prompted Phan to replace his No. 3 singles and one of his No. 3 doubles players.
Burbank was able to rebound in the second round, winning 4-2 to take a 7-5 advantage into the third round.
"The first time we took them seriously because they are our rival," said Burbank No. 1 singles James Lee, who swept, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. "But this time we got too ahead of ourselves and we didn't focus like we should have and that affected our match play.
"After the first round, whether some of our guys won or lost, I think they realized they should take things more seriously."
In the third round, the Indians battled back, tying the score at 8. But the Bulldogs doubles teams of Ethan Lee and Luciano Depuetto (7-6 (7-2), 6-1, 6-0) and Parker Katz and Dominic Sumera (6-3, 7-5) won the final two sets to secure the win.
Burbank received one win in singles from Nathan Soria, 6-3, and a victory in doubles from Abasi Abukusumo and Alex Tsaturyan, 6-1.
"The last time we played them we had five wins in singles and just one in doubles," said Burroughs coach Roy Bernhardt, whose squad won five in singles and three in doubles Thursday. "But it's nice for the guys that we were able to make it back to the playoffs this year."
In singles, Burroughs' No. 1 Kendric Marcy won two, 6-1, 6-0, as did No. 2 Samual Bernardy, 6-1, 6-3, while Cameron Flowers took one, 6-3. In doubles, No. 3 Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia won two, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, and No. 2 Sebastian Munga and Mark Do took one, 6-4.
Burbank and Burroughs will take part in the Pacific League prelims at 2 p.m. Monday at Burroughs High. The league semifinals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday at the same venue.
