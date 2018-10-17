Burbank girls' tennis gets best of crosstown rival Burroughs

BURBANK — Backed by its tidy 1-2 singles punch, the Burbank High girls’ tennis team took away any suspense when it met its crosstown rival Tuesday afternoon.
With Kristina Kirakosyan and Johana Faraj leading the charge, Burbank made quick work of Burroughs after the teams had to determine their first meeting on games.
Kirakosyan and Faraj each swept their sets Tuesday to power host Burbank to a convincing 13-5 Pacific League win against Burroughs.
Kirakosyan lost just three games and Faraj lost only four to help Burbank improve to 8-5, 7-5 in league. Burbank came into Tuesday’s match tied for third with Glendale, but Glendale held the tiebreaker based on total scores in the two head-to-head matches, 19-17.
Burbank edged Burroughs, 9-9 (78-68 in games) in the first contest on Sept. 18.
On Tuesday, Burbank pulled away early.
“You always want to beat your rival,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “We wanted to end the regular season and league on a good note and get ready for the playoffs.
“This was a big difference compared to the first time we played them. I think we were much more ready to play today and Kristina and Johana did a good job carrying us today. We just want to have some momentum heading into the league tournament and playoffs.”
Burbank held a 5-1 lead through the first round and 8-4 after the second round.
Kirakosyan swept, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, while Faraj won, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.
“It means a lot to get the win and it’s my last time playing against Burroughs,” Faraj said. “I thought we played well from the start and I’m proud of the way we were able to pull it out.”
The Bulldogs clinched the victory after Kirakosyan defeated Alice Weber in the third set.
Burbank received two wins in singles from Siya Joshi, 6-3, 6-2.
The Bulldogs got a sweep in doubles from Jinette Faraj and Ellie Sumera, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1. The Bulldogs also received two doubles victories from Anneke Pullen and Lilyan Hawrylo, 7-5, 6-4.
Burroughs (4-8, 3-8) got two wins in doubles from Irish Demesa and Phoung Nguyen, 6-4, 6-4, and one from Savannah Dorris and Suzy Kim, 7-5. The Indians got one singles victory from Weber, 6-1.
Burroughs is in fifth place in league and will likely not qualify for the CIF playoffs.
“I thought coming into this match that it might be tight,” Burroughs coach Roy Bernhardt said. “It was just about being able to play hard and trying to take it to Burbank.
“We’re going to be losing five seniors after the season, but we have four or five players who are up and coming. It will be OK.”
While Burbank is through with league play, Burroughs has a final league match versus Hoover on Thursday.
The league tournament will take place Monday and Oct. 24 at Burroughs.