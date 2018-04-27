Burroughs volleyball has to work to dispatch Burbank

BURBANK — When the Burbank High volleyball team won a game against Burroughs, the Bulldogs accomplished something only one other opponent has done in a Pacific League contest this season.
Burbank took the second game against the Indians in the teams' rivalry contest Thursday evening to tie the match at 1. It was only the second game surrendered by Burroughs in league this season.
The Bulldogs were one point away from winning the third game and putting a wealth of pressure on the league champions. However, the Indians held on to take the third set and finished things off in the fourth to earn a 25-15, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22 victory at home.
The effort by the Bulldogs was a vast improvement from their first encounter with Burroughs, which steamrolled to a sweep last month.
"We knew this match wasn't going to be the same as the first time that we played them," Burroughs coach Joel Brinton said. "Trying to convince a group of teenagers of that is definitely hard at times.
"But looking at it, losing that set was probably a good thing for us and getting the battle that we got is only going to benefit us. That's what we want this league to be, a slugfest where you have to show up with your best."
Burroughs (17-8, 11-0 in league), which captured its ninth straight league title, ran its league winning streak to 64. The Indians have defeated the Bulldogs (15-6, 9-2) 14 straight times since Burbank revived its program in 2012.
The Indians were paced by Cole Kaitz, who had a match-high 21 kills to go along with six blocks. Diego Rosal added 10 kills, while Jose Solano had 33 assists and 16 digs and Sam Tipton contributed 16 digs.
Rory Rickey led Burbank with 14 kills, while Edward Curren had 12 digs.
After the Indians' dominant performance in the first cross-town matchup, it looked like they were following the same storyline in the first game. The Indians never trailed in the set, jumping out to an 11-4 lead after a Burbank attack attempt went wide. The Bulldogs couldn't get the lead under five points the rest of the way.
Burbank was able to regroup in the second game. The Bulldogs pulled ahead, 19-18, on a kill by Jonathan Valmonte. Burbank increased its lead to 23-18 following a kill by Ryan Rickey (five kills). Rickey had a kill to finish off the game and tie the match at 1.
"I am proud of the way that we played," said Burbank coach Karl Rojo, whose team is ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division II. "They came out and played hard and they played with heart.
"There were just some communication errors that we made and not being able to get caught up in certain situations. … We definitely played better this time against a very good Burroughs team.
The third game proved to be the turning point of the match. After four lead changes, Burroughs took a 24-23 lead on a block from Kaitz. But Burbank responded with a kill from Jonathan Ragheb (nine kills) to tie the score at 24. The Bulldogs followed with an ace from Brian Valmonte (41 assists) to put the hosts up, 25-24. A Burbank service error and a net violation by the Bulldogs gave the Indians a 26-25 advantage. Burroughs pulled out the game on a block from Michael Rumfola.
"Winning that third game was crucial," Kaitz said. "We knew they were going to come out and play us tough, that's how it's usually been with teams in league when we play them a second time. We were able to win that game and that was just so important."
Another tight battle ensued in the fourth game, as the score was tied at 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Burroughs took the lead, 23-22, following a kill by Kaitz. That was followed by a combo block from Jagger Green and Kaitz and Kaitz secured the win with a block.
