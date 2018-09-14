Sports Roundup: Montijo, Guardado win races for Providence cross-country

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Providence in Providence Invitational: The Pioneers placed first and Nick Montijo won the individual title Thursday at Johnny Carson Park.
Providence had a team total of 31 points, besting Holy Martyrs (45).
On the 2.6-mile course, Montijo, a transfer from Bellarmine-Jefferson High, finished first in 14 minutes 23 seconds, setting a new Pioneers’ best time. He was followed by Connor Flynn (third; 15:40), Conrad Davis (fifth; 15:55), Hunter Campen (10th; 16:39) and Kieran Gehan (12th; 17.01).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Providence in Providence Invitational: Pioneers Carissa Guardado was an individual winner in 17 minutes, 17 seconds on the 2.6-mile Johnny Carson Park course Thursday.
She was followed by Sandra Vargas (second; 19:20), Stella Murphy (19th; 25:09), Mary Kate Pasco (20th; 25.37) and Megan Marquez (21st; 25:09).
In the team competition, the Pioneers (36) finished second behind Holy Martyrs (36).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 17, Pasadena 1: The Indians earned a Pacific League win Thursday at home against a Bulldogs team that fielded just eight players.
The doubles team of Fong Nguyen and Irish Demesa earned a sweep by 6-0 scores while in singles Alice Weber won the two sets she played, 6-1, 6-0, as did Sandy LeMay, 6-2, 6-0. Also in doubles, Savannah Dorris and Sara Hawa took both of their sets, 6-1, 6-0, for Burroughs (2-3, 1-2 in league).
Providence junior varsity 14, Chadwick 4 junior varsity: The Pioneers improved to 2-0 with the nonleague win Thursday at the Burbank Tennis Center.
Providence received a singles sweep from Olivia Robinson, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0, and doubles sweeps from the team of Kate Collier and Sarah Collier, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0, and Ella Shenouda and Ashley Ghazaryan, 6-]2, 6-4, 6-0.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24: The Bulldogs earned the Pacific League win Thursday against the host Nitros.
Katie Treadway had 10 kills and six digs, Ashly Eskander had seven kills, five aces, 10 digs and 37 assists and Kayla Pino had 11 digs and three aces for the Bulldogs.
Burbank improved to 5-9, 4-2 in league.
Burroughs d. Pasadena, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10: Catie Virtue had 13 kills and Lydia Grote and Juliana Van Loo added 10 kills apiece Thursday to pace the Indians to a Pacific League win on the road.
Burroughs is 6-2, 5-1 in league.
Providence d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11: Ashley Davis had nine kills to pace the Pioneers to a Prep League win Thursday at home.
Isabella Mahan Mesa had 14 digs, Jennifer Tolentino had 16 assists and seven digs, Justine Nuñez had 11 assists and seven digs and Maddie Morris had five blocks for Providence (12-5, 2-4 in league).