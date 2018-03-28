Sports Roundup: Burbank softball defeats Arcadia to open league

SOFTBALL
Burbank 12, Arcadia 2: The Bulldogs opened Pacific League play Tuesday afternoon with a win on the road.
Pitcher Alyssa Porras went the distance for Burbank (4-1), giving up six hits, striking out five and walking one.
The Bulldogs had 14 hits, with Alex Davis going three for five with two runs batted in, Sarah Garelick was three for four with an RBI and Macie Jensen was three for four with two RBI.
BOYS' TENNIS
Burbank 12, Burroughs 6: The Bulldogs earned the Pacific League cross-town rivalry victory Tuesday afternoon against the visiting Indians.
BASEBALL
Arcadia 9, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs (2-6) began Pacific League play Tuesday afternoon with a loss on the road.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank in Cerritos Valley Christian Tournament: The Bulldogs went 5-1 over Friday and Saturday to place third in the tournament.
On Friday, the Bulldogs (9-3) notched victories against Bellflower, Saddleback and Long Beach Poly, all by 2-0 scores. On Saturday, Burbank defeated Santa Fe, 2-0, and Los Altos, 2-1, and lost to Peninsula, 2-1.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burroughs in Mt. Carmel Invitational: Alexander Hirsch finished second in the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 21.19 seconds on Saturday.
Jagdeep Chahal also placed third in the 800 (1:57.20).
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burroughs in Mt. Carmel Invitational: Jordan Guzman placed third in the 3,200 meters in 11 minutes, 32.94 seconds on Saturday.