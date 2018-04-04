Sports Roundup: Burbank, Burroughs softball get lopsided league wins

SOFTBALL
Burroughs 14, Hoover 0 (five innings): The Indians improved to 3-3-1, 2-1 in the Pacific League with the win Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Burbank 10, Muir (five innings): Allie Benson and Alyssa Porras combined to no-hit the Mustangs in a Pacific League game Tuesday afternoon at McCambridge Park.
Benson got the win, going three innings and striking out two. Benson and Anysia Gonzalez had run-scoring doubles for Burbank (6-4, 3-0 in league).
Hart 7, Burbank 1: Alex Davis was two for four for the Bulldogs in the Alan Dugard Softball Classic Monday in Irvine.
Angeline Bermeo drove in the only run for Burbank.
BASEBALL
Burroughs 4, Pasadena 1: Brandon Ortega twirled four innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts, two walks and one hit allowed and Xavier Dubon tossed two innings of scoreless ball to lead the Indians to a Pacific League victory on Friday at home.
Jesse Rodriguez had two hits and two runs batted in for the Indians (9-6, 3-0 in league), while Collin Johnson also had two hits and drove in a run. Andres Salazar scored a run and drove one in.
La Verne Lutheran 5, Providence 1: Elias Ferguson had a pair of hits and Joey Blanchette added a double in Tuesday's loss in the Gladstone Tournament.
Providence slipped to 2-6.
Heritage Christian 8, Providence 0: Elias Ferguson had the only hit for the Pioneers Monday in a loss in the Gladstone Tournament.
