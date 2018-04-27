Sports Roundup: Burroughs, Burbank softball squads win league routs

SOFTBALL
Burbank 15, Muir 0: The Bulldogs cruised to a Pacific League win Thursday with Desi Gomez hitting a home run as part of a three-hit, two-run, three-run-batted-in day.
Burbank improved to 12-8, 8-3 in league with Alex Davis notching a triple and double, two runs and an RBI, Macie Jensen tallying three hits, two RBI and two runs and Sarah Taylor tallying two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Burroughs 18, Hoover 0 (five innings): The Indians had no problem knocking off the Tornadoes in a Pacific League home game shortened by the mercy rule.
Burroughs blew the game open with a nine-run third and improved to 10-3-1 and 9-1 in league.
Flintridge Prep 16, Providence 1: The Pioneers were limited to two hits in the nonleague loss Wednesday afternoon at Olive Park.
Frankie Maravilla and Kaitlyn De La Rosa had the hits for Providence (4-7).
BASEBALL
de Toledo 4, Providence 0: Kobe Siy went three for three in the Pioneers' Liberty League loss on the road Thursday.
Jacob McGorrian pitched six innings and allowed one earned run. Jack Garrick and Gunnar Pratt also had hits for Providence (2-12, 0-2 in league).
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Providence 3, Oakwood 1: The Pioneers picked up a Liberty League home win on senior night, 25-15, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, on Thursday evening.
Zack Pikhart led Providence with a team-high 22 kills and seven blocks, while Nick Tidik turned in seven kills and six blocks, Gerald Martin added 29 assists and four kills, Zach Hurst added 14 assists and Weston Tengan finished with 34 digs.
BOYS GOLF
Providence 252 Trinity Classical 268: The Pioneers picked up a Liberty League victory on Thursday afternoon.