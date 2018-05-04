Sports Roundup: Miraglia, Burroughs softball continue hot streak

SOFTBALL
Burroughs 5, Arcadia 0: Pitcher Presley Miraglia threw a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the Indians to a Pacific League win Thursday on the road.
Burroughs scored all its runs in the second inning.
The Indians (12-3-1, 11-1 in league) have won 10 games in a row.
Burbank 16, Hoover 5: The Bulldogs rolled to a win on the road Thursday to improve to 13-10, 8-4 in the Pacific League.
Rolling Hills Prep 12, Providence 0: The Pioneers lost their sixth game in a row on Thursday in a nonleague game at home. Providence is 4-9.
BASEBALL
Buckley 13, Providence 1 (five innings): Michael Sheehy had the Pioneers' only hit in Wednesday's Liberty League game at Foy Park.
Kobe Siy knocked in Joey Blanchette for the only run for Providence (2-16, 0-6 in league). Gunnar Pratt threw two innings of scoreless relief.