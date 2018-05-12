BURBANK LEADER

Sports Roundup: Burroughs swimming’s Wilson qualifies to CIF finals in two events

May 11, 2018 | 6:25 PM

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Burroughs in CIF Southern Section Division II premims: Indians sophomore Maya Wilson qualified for the championship finals in two races Friday morning at the Riverside Aquatics Center.

Wilson, the 2017 All-Area Girls' Swimmer of the Year, finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 51.66 seconds and was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 4:59.15.

She will compete in Saturday's finals starting at 11 a.m. back in Riverside.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Burroughs in CIF Division II premims: Indians junior Reigh Abaoag finished 28th in the 100-yard butterfly in 53.19 seconds and was 31st in the 100 breaststroke 1:01.86 on Friday afternoon at the Riverside Aquatics Center.

BASEBALL

Milken Community 10, Providence 2: The Pioneers wrapped up their season Thursday evening with a Liberty League loss at Foy Park.

Providence finished the season at 2-18, 0-8 in league.

