Sports Rpundup: Burbank boys’ water polo holds off Monrovia

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Burbank 11, Monrovia 10: The Bulldogs shut out the Wildcats in the second quarter in a nonleague victory Thursday at home.
Varuzhan Bibulyan paced Burbank (2-1) with six goals, while Johnny Agazaryan added four goals and Kourosh Dolatshai had three assists.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burbank 17, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: Bulldogs swept all nine singles sets in winning the nonleague match Thursday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
Earning sweeps for Burbank in its season-opener were Kristina Kirakosyan, Johana Faraj and Sita Joshi.
South Pasadena 12, Burroughs 6: The Indians (1-1) received a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 sweep from the doubles team of Sandy LeMay and Alice Weber in the nonleague loss Thursday on the road.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Burbank 209, Golden Valley 229, Canyon Country Canyon 268: Madison Lee carded a five-over 36 to propel Burbank in a nonleague match at El Cariso Golf Course in Sylmar on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs received a 38 from Kara Lee, 44s from Cassie Morin and Reigina Ramos and a 47 from Elen Badalyan.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16: The Indians improved to 6-2, 2-0 in the Pacific League with the win Thursday on the road.
Lydia Grote had 14 kills, Juliana Van Loo added 12 kills and Camila Sanchez-Tellez added 11 kills for Burroughs.
Arcadia d. Burbank, 26-24, 25-19 25-19: The Bulldogs suffered the Pacific League loss Thursday at home.
Burbank is 1-5, 1-1 in league.
Providence in Tarbut V’ Torah Tournament: The Pioneers went 3-1 in the first day of the tournament Thursday.
The Pioneers defeated Liberty Christian, 25-3, 25-9, San Diego Rock Academy, 25-10, 25-8, and Tarbut V’ Torah, 25-12, 25-12, and lost to Milken Community, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10.