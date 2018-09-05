Sports Rundup: Burroughs volleyball defeats Crescenta Valley in four

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Crescenta Valley, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16: The Indians shook off a loss in the second game and completed the Pacific League victory Tuesday at home.
Juliana Van Loo had 26 kills and Kydia Grote added 21 for Burroughs (7-2, 3-0 in league).
Burbank d. Pasadena, 27-25, 25-19, 25-20: Katie Treadway had 10 kills, 11 digs and two aces to pace Burbank to a Pacific League win Tuesday at Maranatha High.
Amaya Broyls added seven kills and 10 digs, Ashley Eskander had 32 assists and Kayla Pino had 15 digs for Burbank (4-8, 2-1 in league).
Mayfield d. Providence 25-18, 25-19, 25-17: Ashley Davis had nine kills for the Pioneers in the Prep League loss Tuesday on the road.
Isabella Mahan-Mesa had 19 digs, Jennifer Tolentino had 11 assists, Justine Nuñez had 13 assists and eight digs and Liana Artunian had eight kills and seven digs for Providence (11-3, 1-2 in league ).
Providence d, Westridge, 20-25, 16-25, 28-26, 25-18, 18-16: The Pioneers picked up their first-ever victory in the Prep League with the win Friday on the road.
Isabella Mahan-Mesa had 35 digs, Jennifer Tolentino had 12 digs and nine assists, Liana Artunian and Katie Karroum had 10 kills apiece, Orla Dempsey had seven kills and Samantha Moon had six kills for Providence.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burbank 17, Pasadena 1: The Bulldogs opened Pacific League play Tuesday with a victory on the road.
Burbank (2-0) swept all nine singles sets.
Crescenta Valley 17, Burroughs 1: The Indians opened Pacific League play Tuesday with a loss on the road.
The lone win for Burroughs (1-2) came in singles from Sandy LeMay, 6-1