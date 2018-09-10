Sports Roundup: Burbank cross-country teams enjoy fine results

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Rosemead Invitational: The Bulldogs enjoyed a wealth of success in the event Saturday at Rosemead High.
In a meet was broken down into grade levels, Burbank won the junior race with team total of 54, led by a fourth-place finish by Dayne Ellis, who finished in 15 minutes, 29.4 seconds on the three-mile course. The Bulldogs also received a top-10 finish from Tadeh Shanazari (eighth; 15:35.6).
In the sophomore race, Andres Leon ran to victory in 15:01.5 to pace Burbank (114) to a third-place showing.
Burroughs in Cool Breeze Invitational: In a meet that was broken down into grade levels, Mason Ortega placed first in the freshman large schools race in 15 minutes, 52.0 seconds over the three-mile course at the Rose Bowl.
Jalen Leighton (6th; 16:19.7) and Xander Penaflor (ninth; 16:24.1) helped the Indians to a second-place finish with a team total of 115.
In the sophomore large school race, Jimmy Nealis placed fifth (15.51.1), as Burroughs didn’t field a full team.
In the varsity boys Sundown Showdown race, Burroughs was 29th (777) behind Robert McGraham (125; 16:02.5).
Providence in Cool Breeze Invitational: Nick Montijo finished 31st in 15 minutes, 48.4 seconds in the varsity race over the three-mile course Friday at the Rose Bowl.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Rosemead Invitational: It was a productive Saturday for the Bulldogs in the event at Rosemead High.
In a meet that was broken down into grade levels, Sol Fernendez placed second in the junior race in 18 minutes, 11.7 seconds over the three-mile course. Burbank placed third with a team total of 75.
Burbank (17) dominated the sophomore race in claiming victory. All of the Bulldogs scoring runners finished in the top 10, which included Megan LaCamera (third; 18:53.6), Noela Kim (fourth; 19:23.3), Mckynzee Kelley (fifth; 19:24.1), Gabrianna Bass (eighth; 19:34.2) and Elin Markarian (ninth; 19:44.0).
It was another team victory for Burbank (35) in the senior race, paced by top-10 finishes from Shalom Mejia (fourth; 17:53.9) and Natalie Danao (seventh; 18:40.3).
The Bulldogs (106) were fourth in the freshman race behind Kyalin Abarabar (18th; 21:36.2).
Burroughs in Cool Breeze Invitational: In a meet that was broken down into grade levels, Jordan Guzman was second in 18 minutes, 42.6 seconds over the three-mile course at the Rose Bowl on Friday.
Jamie Perez Fernandez was 10th (19:41.0) for the Indians, who finished third with a team total of 164 points.
In the varsity Sundown Showdown race, Burroughs was 26th (254) behind Ceci Whitney (56th; 18:27.2).
In the freshman large schools race, Sophia Navarro was fifth (19:02.1), as the Indians didn’t field a complete team.
Providence in Cool Breeze Invitational: Carissa Guardado placed 50th in 19 minutes, 56.1 seconds in the varsity race over the three-mile course Friday at the Rose Bowl on Friday.