Sports Roundup: Burroughs’ Hernandez wins second straight league golf match

GIRLS’ GOLF
Burroughs, Burbank in Pacific League Match No. 3: Indians freshman Kiara Hernandez fired an even-par 37 to win the event Wednesday at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima.
It was the second straight league win for Hernandez, who placed first at Arcadia Golf Course on Sept. 5.
Arcadia won the team competition with a 206 and was followed by Burroughs (227) and Burbank (256).
The Indians received 46s from Jocelyn Kim and Abbie Riggs and 49s from Gabija Petrulis and Sadie Demmert.
Burbank was paced by Madison Lee, who shot a 43. She was followed by Kara Lee with a 47, Regina Ramos with a 52, Cassie Moran with a 53 and Elen Badalyan with a 61.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Chadwick d. Providence, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18: The Pioneers dropped the Prep League match Wednesday on the road.
Liana Artunian had 13 kills and14 digs, Nicole St. Denis had 13 digs, Ashley Davis had 10 kills, Isabella Mahan Mesa had 19 digs and Justine had Nuñez 25 assists and nine digs for Providence (11-5, 1-4 in league).