Sports Roundup: Providence volleyball earns sweep against Holy Family

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Providence d. Holy Family, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20: The Pioneers closed out the regular season with a nonleague win Thursday evening at home.
Ashley Davis had 16 kills, Maddie Morris had eight kills, Justine Nuñez had 35 assists and Nicole St. Denis had 19 digs for Providence (18-12).
Providence d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22: The Pioneers ended their first season in the Prep League with a win Wednesday on the road.
Ashley Davis had seven kills, Katie Karroum had six kills, Liana Artunian had six kills and eight digs, Justine Nuñez had 29 assists and eight digs and Nicole St. Denis had 17 digs for Providence.
The Pioneers finished 3-9 in league for sixth place and did not earn an automatic playoff berth.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 17, Burroughs 11: The defending Pacific League champion Indians dropped to 8-9, 1-4 in league with the loss Thursday afternoon at home.
Arcadia 15, Burbank 7: A dry spell in the second quarter helped lead to the Bulldogs’ downfall in a Pacific League match Thursday afternoon on the road.
Burbank (6-5, 1-4 in league) was tied with Arcadia at 2 after one quarter, but the Bulldogs were outscored, 5-0, in the second.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 16, Pasadena 2: The Indians swept all nine singles sets and gave up only two total games in the process in earning the Pacific League victory Thursday afternoon on the road.
Sandy LeMay won her three sets by 6-0 scores, as did Alice Weber, while Isabella Harris-Bermudez won, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Burroughs received a sweep from Phuong Nguyen and Irish Demesa, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
Glendale 11, Burbank 7: The Bulldogs fell on the road Thursday afternoon in a Pacific League contest.
Burbank slips to 7-5, 6-5 n league.