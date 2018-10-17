Sports Roundup: Burbank volleyball falls to Calabasas in wild-card playoff

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Calabasas d. Burbank, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20: The Bulldogs saw their season come to an end Tuesday evening with a CIF Southern Section Division IV wild-card playoff loss on the road.
Burbank, which finished fourth the Pacific League, finishes the season 14-16. Calabasas (18-11), is the No. 3 team from the Marmonte League.
Amaya Broyls had 13 kills and four digs, Katie Treadway had nine kills, nine digs and two aces, Kayla Pino had seven digs and Ashley Eskander contributed 24 assists and nine digs for the Bulldogs.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Providence in Dos Pueblos Invitational: Pioneers’ Nick Montijo placed fourth in the senior race in 17 minutes, 02 seconds Saturday on the three-mile Paul Park course in Santa Barbara.
He was followed by Carl Menke (33nd; 20:46) and Zergio Ruvalcaba (44th; 29.19).
In the freshmen race, Connor Flynn was sixth in 18:49 and Hunter Campen was 13th in 19:54.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Providence in Dos Pueblos Invitational: Pioneers’ Carissa Guardado placed second in 20 minutes, 55 seconds Saturday on the three-mile Paul Park course in Santa Barbara.
She was followed by Victoria Ramos (26th; 30:07).