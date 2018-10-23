Sports Roundup: Burroughs water polo defeats Burbank in league tourney

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Burroughs 14, Burbank 2: Less than a week after meeting in the final game of the Pacific League regular season, the Indians made it two wins in a row against their rivals Tuesday in a consolation match of the league tournament at Arcadia High.
Burroughs will play Pasadena at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the same venue in a fifth-place match.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Providence in Mt. SAC Invitational: The Pioneers’ Nick Montijo won his race Friday at Mount San Antonio College.
Montigo finished the three-mile course in in 16 minutes, 15 seconds, breaking the school record on the Mt. SAC course. He was followed by Connor Flynn (58th; 19:14) and Conrad Davis (66th; 19:33).
Burbank in Mt. SAC Invitational: The Bulldogs received a second-place finish by Andres Leon in his race Saturday at Mount San Antonio College.
Leon clocked 15 minutes, 54 seconds on the three-mile course. He was followed by Tadeh Shanazari (23rd; 16:34), Steven Wright (58th; 17.25), Anthony Chiaravalle (60th; 17:25), and Dayne Ellis (82nd; 17:47).
Burbank placed eighth with 225 points. Redondo Union (76) won the race.
Burroughs in Riverside Invitational: The Indians placed 17th with a 502 points Saturday in the varsity race at the Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Martin Luther King won with 97 points.
On the thee-mile course, Burroughs was paced by Robert McGraham (62nd; 16 minutes, 18.9 seconds), Logan Berger (79th; 16:29.8), Trevor Villagran (90th; 16:37.8), Patrick Suarez (145th; 17:37.8) and Peter Lainson (146th; 17:40.8).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Mt. SAC Invitational: The Bulldogs finished second in their race Saturday at Mount San Antonio College.
The Bulldogs had 67 points, finishing behind Mission Viejo (42).
Burbank was led by Lydia Forsyth, who placed 10th in 19 minutes, 37 seconds over the three-mile course. She was followed by Mckynzee Kelley (13th; 19:42), Mckynzee Kelley (16th; 20:00), Sol Fernandez (17th; 20:01) and Megan LaCamera (19th; 20:04).
Providence in Mt. SAC Invitational: The Pioneers’ Carissa Guardado finished 17th in her race in 22 minutes, 11 seconds on the three-mile course Friday at Mount San Antonio College.
She was followed by Sandra Vargas (27th; 3:29) and Megan Marquez (43rd; 24:49).
Burroughs in Riverside Invitational: The Indians placed 10 with 289 points Saturday in the varsity race at the Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Vista Murrieta won with 37 points.
On the three-mile course, Burroughs scorers included Sophia Navarro (30th; 18 minutes, 47.5 seconds), Jordan Guzman (35th; 18:52.9), Lakely Nealis (52nd; 19:18.0), Ceci Whitney (60th; 19:22.7) and Hailey Gonzalez (122nd; 21:26.6).