Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ tennis falls in first round of playoffs

GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Torrance 15, Burbank 3: The Bulldogs saw their season come to a close Wednesday afternoon with a loss on the road in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs.
Burbank, which finished fourth in the Pacific League, finishes the season 8-7.
The Bulldogs were missing their top singles player, Kristina Kirakosyan, who was injured.
“With Kristina not being able to play, I had to shift some players into other spots,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “I had five freshmen out there playing today.
“They were a solid team. I think if we would have Kristina it would have been closer than it was. But our team played the best that they could.”
Johana Faraj won two sets in singles, 6-2, 6-3, for the Bulldogs.
South Torrance (12-2) is the Pioneer League champion.