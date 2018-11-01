BURBANK LEADER

Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ tennis falls in first round of playoffs

By Staff Reports
Oct 31, 2018 | 6:15 PM

GIRLS’ TENNIS

South Torrance 15, Burbank 3: The Bulldogs saw their season come to a close Wednesday afternoon with a loss on the road in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs.

Burbank, which finished fourth in the Pacific League, finishes the season 8-7.

The Bulldogs were missing their top singles player, Kristina Kirakosyan, who was injured.

“With Kristina not being able to play, I had to shift some players into other spots,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “I had five freshmen out there playing today.

“They were a solid team. I think if we would have Kristina it would have been closer than it was. But our team played the best that they could.”

Johana Faraj won two sets in singles, 6-2, 6-3, for the Bulldogs.

South Torrance (12-2) is the Pioneer League champion.

