Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’ water polo surges to win

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Burbank 23, Los Altos 9: Varuzhan Bibulyan had a match-high eight goals and Johnny Agazaryan added seven goals in pacing the Bulldogs to a nonleague home win at home.
Gevork Kvryan contributed four goals for Burbank (3-1).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 14, Burbank 4: The Bulldogs slipped to 2-1, 1-1 in the Pacific League with the loss Thursday afternoon on the road.
Johana Faraj won two sets in singles for Burbank, 6-2, 6-0.
Providence 12, St.Monica 6: The Pioneers were victorious in their home opener, earning a nonleague victory Thursday at the Burbank Tennis Center.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Muir, 25-8, 25-6, 25-12: The Indians improved to 8-2 and 4-0 in the Pacific League with the win Thursday afternoon at home.
Catie Virtue had nine kills and Lydia Grote added seven kills for Burroughs.
Crescenta Valley d. Burbank, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 27-25: The Bulldogs couldn’t build on a win in the first game in suffering a Pacific League loss Thursday on the road.
Burbank fell to 4-9, 2-2 in league.
Pasadena Poly d. Providence 25-19, 25-16, 25-19: The Pioneers suffered the Prep League loss Thursday at home.
Isabella Mahan Mesa had 16 digs, Justine Nuñez had 11 digs and 13 assists and Maddie Morris had seven kills and two blocks for Providence (11-4, 1-3 in league).