College Update: Chamberlain among NCAA top 10 for Pepperdine volleyball

On May 20, Mt. SAC came from behind to earn a 5-4 victory at home over Palomar to claim the California Community College Athletic Assn. Championship. In the title game, Santiago was one for one with a walk, a sacrifice and a run batted in. Santiago put the Mounties ahead, 2-1, with a sacrifice fly to left field in the third inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Santiago came around to score on Vicky Gutierrez' game-winning three-run home run.