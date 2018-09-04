Wells steps down from Burbank girls' basketball post

John Wells, who headed the Burbank High girls’ basketball program for two seasons, had stepped down, according to a release from principal Michael Bertram on Tuesday afternoon.
In the statement, Wells outlines his reasons for stepping down, which include health concerns, along with his new role as Burbank Associated Student Body (ASB) advisor.
“In talking with my family over these last couple weeks I have decided to resign from being the head varsity girls basketball coach at Burbank High School,” Well said in the release.
“Due to some personal health concerns and my new role as ASB advisor my family and I decided stepping away from basketball at this time was the best option for my health, my work life balance and demands of being an ASB Advisor.
Wells went on: “This doesn’t come easy to me as I have enjoyed my time coaching the student-athletes here at BHS. I look forward to continuing educating the great students here at BHS as PE teacher and ASB Advisor.”
In two seasons, Wells had a 24-33 overall record and his Bulldogs teams went 10-16 to finish tied for fifth and sixth in league. In the 2017-16 season, Burbank went 10-18 and 5-9 in league for sixth. The Bulldogs failed to make the players both seasons.
“I look forward to working more closely with John as ASB advisor,” Bertram said. “He has been a terrific coach at Burbank High School.
“I respect and support his decision of stepping away from coaching basketball at this time. The student athletes are a priority of ours and we will do our best to have a new coach in place soon.”