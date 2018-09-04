Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs Harvard-Westlake; Burbank vs. Hart

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs had a rare bye week early in the season after playing two games. Burbank began the campaign Aug. 17 with a 45-12 zero-week nonleague victory against Monrovia. However, the Bulldogs followed that up with a 44-21 nonleague loss to Moorpark. In its first two games Burbank has been led by senior quarterback Matthew Porras, who has completed 30 of 54 passes for 414 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also run the ball 30 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Chadz Vang has eight receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Hart, coached by veteran Mike Harrington, suffered a 33-21 nonleague loss to Downey. In notching their first win of the season last week, junior quarterback Zach Johnson led the way, passing for nearly 260 yards with three touchdowns, as well as running for a fourth score.