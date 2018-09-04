Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs Harvard-Westlake; Burbank vs. Hart

HARVARD-WESTLAKE AT BURROUGHS
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Indians are 0-2; the Wolverines are 1-2
LAST WEEK: Burroughs lost to Canyon Country Canyon,50-21: Harvard-Westlake defeated Crespi, 34-10.
OUTLOOK: The Indians were able to play better last week than they did in their season-opener Aug. 23, which resulted in a 54-0 nonleague loss to West Ranch. Last week, Burroughs senior quarterback Nathan Piper completed 12 of 24 passes for 79 yards and senior running back Luke Rogers led the Indians ground attack with 52 yards in 18 carries. Burroughs also received two touchdowns from junior Aiden Forrester, who returned an interception 83 yards for a score and returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Harvard-Westlake began its season with consecutive losses against Birmingham, 30-21, and Venice, 35-30. The Wolverines are led by junior quarterback Jameson Wang, who passed for 2,355 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2017. Burroughs coach Rand Holdren will be facing Harvard-Westlake for the first time after serving as an assistant in the program.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs will be trying to not begin the season 0-3 for first time since 2012, when it started the campaign with consecutive losses to Paraclete, North Hollywood and Camarillo.
HART AT BURBANK
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Bulldogs and Indians are both 1-1
LAST WEEK: Burbank had a bye; Hart defeated Arcadia, 31-27
OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs had a rare bye week early in the season after playing two games. Burbank began the campaign Aug. 17 with a 45-12 zero-week nonleague victory against Monrovia. However, the Bulldogs followed that up with a 44-21 nonleague loss to Moorpark. In its first two games Burbank has been led by senior quarterback Matthew Porras, who has completed 30 of 54 passes for 414 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also run the ball 30 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Chadz Vang has eight receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Hart, coached by veteran Mike Harrington, suffered a 33-21 nonleague loss to Downey. In notching their first win of the season last week, junior quarterback Zach Johnson led the way, passing for nearly 260 yards with three touchdowns, as well as running for a fourth score.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: This will be the first meeting between Burbank Hart and Burbank since 2005, when they were both members of the Foothill League. The Indians prevailed, 28-0, over a Bulldogs team coached by Greg Sobiech.