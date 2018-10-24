Big Brothers Big Sisters event raises $2.9 million

Later in the program, volunteer Ian Farrell and his Little Brother, Leo, 18, kicked off the fund-a-need appeal with a moving story of their four-year match, according to a news release. In high school, Leo’s stepfather became gravely ill shortly after his mother learned she was pregnant. Leo spent his senior year not only applying for colleges, studying and working, but taking care of an infant. After his stepfather died, Leo almost decided to remain at home to support his family instead of going to college. But thanks to Ian’s encouragement and unwavering support, he moved forward with his enrollment at UC Santa Barbara and has plans to graduate in three years from the physics program.