Rules for umbrellas? Laguna City Council will weigh in Tuesday

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to adopt rules for temporary outdoor furniture, such as umbrellas, on private property, and whether to approve added regulations regarding privately-maintained trees.

Councilman Steve Dicterow received complaints from residents that the city does not regulate temporary outdoor furniture, thus he wanted to bring forth the issue to his council colleagues and determine whether changes to city code are needed, according to a city staff report.

The city currently does not regulate temporary outdoor furniture such as umbrellas, free-standing patio covers, tables and chairs, though does have rules regarding permanent shade structures such as retractable and non-retractable awnings attached to buildings.

Concerns have centered on open umbrellas and free-standing patio covers blocking views from neighboring properties, the report said.

Laguna’s design review process includes taking views from both private and public property into account when an applicant proposes a project, such as a home remodel.

Council members were supposed to discuss the tree topic on Sept. 26, but decided to postpone their talk because of concerns the meeting could last past midnight.

Laguna currently has rules in place for people seeking to remove heritage trees, trees on a city-approved landscape plan and privately-maintained trees rooted in the public right-of-way, but nothing on the books for trees on private land that are not included in any of the aforementioned categories.

For privately-maintained trees that stand in the public right-of-way, current rules kick in only when a tree has a "perceived risk of failure," the staff report said.

Depending on the situation, a property owner may need approval from the council, Design Review Board or Planning Commission.

People may want to remove trees for a variety of reasons such as maintenance, aesthetics or view improvement.

Councilman Robert Zur Schmiede requested the matter be discussed because he was concerned about property owners cutting down trees without letting the city know ahead of time, the Daily Pilot reported last month.

The council could consider adopting a policy that would require property owners to obtain a city permit before removing a tree.

As for non-heritage trees that are not part of a city-approved landscape plan and do not sit in the public right-of-way, the city would need to determine whether it could legally require a property owner to remove a tree on private property.

A tree is eligible for heritage status if it meets any of five criteria, including possessing distinctive characteristics of form, size, or shape, or being associated with a person or an event of community-wide significance, according to Laguna’s municipal code.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce