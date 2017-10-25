Laguna Beach council approves overhaul of two city parks

The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved plans Tuesday to renovate and redesign two city parks.

As part of their approvals for Alta Laguna and Top of the World parks, council members suggested that one of three coral trees be removed and a turnaround area remain at the latter park.

The Design Review Board will consider the plans at a future meeting.

The council recommended redesigning the parks two years ago to improve water conservation amid the drought.

Council members spent nearly all of their time discussing proposed changes at Top of the World, which sits atop a knoll and includes grass, picnic benches and walking paths.

Arborists recommended the trees be removed because of decay and safety concerns about potentially falling limbs. Tree roots have cracked concrete in the turnaround, an area off of Treetop Lane intended as a place where parents could drop off their children for school.

“I understand safety,” said Ruben Flores, founder and president of Visionscape Inc., a landscape design firm. “Safety is always the biggest concern. If you go to Corona del Mar, on Morning Canyon Road, there are 50- or 60-year-old coral trees that all exhibit the same characteristics.

“They grow so quickly. To take the whole tree out is not the best solution to the issue. A potential is to rework the concrete area so we’re not taking people close to the tree.”

City staff recommended widening the turnaround area, which some residents questioned.

Neighbor Ellen Kempler favored keeping the trees.

“Those coral trees are beautiful,” Kempler said, adding that the turnaround is rarely used. “They have a lot of color. Why not take the turnaround out, if it’s making coral trees sick?”

Assistant City Engineer Mark Trestik read a letter from Top of the Word Elementary Principal Mike Conlon, who wrote that school officials do not direct parents to use the turnaround area, but that the spot is a “valuable backup” option if the school’s parking lot exit ramp is closed.

The city budgeted $4.1 million for renovations at four Laguna parks; Moulton Meadows, Lang, Alta Laguna and Top of the World. For the latter two parks, $1.7 million remains to complete design and construction.

As part of its approval, the council agreed to spend an additional $58,000 to cover design-related changes since 2015, and earmark $8,000 for unforeseen circumstances.

Bryce Alderton / Daily Pilot The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday recommended changes to Top of the World Park, including a reduction in the grass area and more drought-tolerant plants. The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday recommended changes to Top of the World Park, including a reduction in the grass area and more drought-tolerant plants. (Bryce Alderton / Daily Pilot)

The council also directed staff to regularly prune the two remaining coral trees, remove as much concrete as possible from the tree roots and add decomposed granite in places.

Plans include removing 50% of the grass area and replacing it with planter areas that use drip irrigation to prevent over-spray.

Crews will plant 24 trees, including 15 forest pansies, six coast live oaks, three sycamores and hundreds of shrubs at Top of the World Park, Tri Nguyen, the city’s project manager, told the council.

Fixes at Alta Laguna will include replacing damaged fences on the baseball field, refinishing a shade structure and upgrading tables and benches.

Drainage improvements will include installing a gutter next to the tennis courts and regrading lawn areas to reduce pooling water.

