Patriots Day Parade theme includes waves

Organizers of the annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade announced the theme of next year’s parade — Waves of Freedom.

Laguna Beach’s seaside location lends itself to incorporate waves into the theme for the 52nd parade, scheduled for March 3, a news release said.

The flag waving above the shore at Monument Point is an iconic image of Laguna Beach, according to the release.

“That image reminds us how freedom has grown in our nation since its founding in 1776,” the release said.

The parade committee selects distinguished participants such as the Honored Patriot, Grand Marshal, and Artist of the Year.

Various organizations in town create floats to use during the parade while band members from schools throughout Southern California perform during the festivities.

Advertising and donations fund the parade. The advertising deadline is Jan. 8 and the entry deadline is Jan. 12.

