I have never seen such a contentious, divisive political season in all my years as a Costa Mesan

The other faction is led by former mayor Katrina Foley and includes outstanding candidates Arlis Reynolds (District 5), a hometown woman with an M.I.T. engineering degree, a successful career and strong community volunteer history, including currently serving as the vice chairwoman of the Parks and Recreation Commission; Andrea Marr (District 3), a Naval Academy graduate with five years of service in the United States Navy where she led sailors in hostile waters and has shown a strong volunteer spirit, serving on two important committees, since moving to our city six years ago; and Manuel Chavez (District 4), another home-grown product of our schools and a UC Irvine graduate who, despite his youth, has been heavily involved in his community since a child. Nobody has a better understanding of the residents, and a feel for the needs of District 4, than Manuel Chavez.