Segerstrom Center for the Arts offers outdoor summertime jazz concerts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is bringing its jazz series outdoors for the first time with Summer Jazz on the Argyros Plaza.
The series features renowned jazz musicians and vocalists performing free concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 10 at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, which opened last year and features a stage, seating and outdoor cafe.
Over the past 30 years, Segerstrom Center has held an annual jazz series that helped put Orange County on the map as a destination for great jazz, said Bubba Jackson, a KJAZZ 88.1 FM DJ and seasoned concert producer who is hosting the outdoor shows.
“When they built the plaza, this is what they had in mind,” Jackson said. “Giving people a chance to come out and enjoy the spectrum of what Segerstrom has to offer.”
Jackson booked the performers with an eye on musical diversity. The shows feature everything from modern jazz to Big Easy blues and smooth classic jazz to Louisiana zydeco.
“It’s like with my radio show, I don’t want you to know what I’m going to play next,” Jackson said. “I want to keep surprising my audience.”
This week, on Friday, Carol Welsman, a Canadian performer known for her distinct vocal styling and piano playing, will be on stage. Welsman has been nominated six times for a Juno Award (Canada’s Grammy).
Jackson is a big fan.
“She makes you feel like you are in her living room,” he said. “She is so relaxed and comfortable.”
Other performers will be:
- July 13: Yolanda Johnson and Her All Star Band opening with the Bryan Cabrera Trio.
- July 20: Sweet Baby J’ai opening with Johnette Downing and Scott Billington: Swamp Stomp.
- July 27: Tierney Sutton Band.
- Aug. 3: Clifford Lamb Trio opening with The George Gilliam Quartet featuring Elena Gilliam.
- Aug. 10: Brian Bromberg and his Electric Band.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring beach chairs and other portable seating, but no tables are allowed.
The Center’s Cafe 360 will be open and serving a special Summer Jazz menu.
Set-up begins at 6 p.m., with concerts starting at 7 p.m.
More info: SCFTA.org
Susan Gill Vardon is a contributor to Times Community News.