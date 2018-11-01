Laguna Beach Arts Commission plans 2019 exhibitions

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission recently set its 2019 exhibition calendar.
City Hall’s First Floor Exhibition program is one way city officials said they support local artists and art-related nonprofits.
Among the exhibitions planned for next year are those by the Laguna College of Art + Design, the Festival of Arts permanent collection and the Artist Fund collection.
Featured exhibits will be free and on display during regular office hours at City Hall.
Commissioners unanimously voted to expand exhibition space after additional wall space became available following renovations in City Hall North and City Hall West.
Some of City Hall’s permanent collection will move from the second floor and the stairwell to other locations in the building, opening space in the stairwell area and on the second floor of City Hall North.
It was suggested that the second floor staff room be used for exhibition receptions, which would give a place for those who arrive early to gather, reducing the impact on city offices.
Ideas for new exhibits include art produced by local schoolchildren, museum partnerships, local artist portfolios and Laguna Beach Dance Festival photographs.
The motion also suggested increasing the budget for the Arts Commission special programs to accommodate the additional cost incurred by moving the paintings and increasing the number and size of featured exhibits.