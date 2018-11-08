O.C. and L.A. celebs attend the Gala in the Garden

One million dollars buys a lot of food. And every bite taken, every cent of the million, will be needed to deliver those bites. Hunger is shameful in an abundant society. At one time in America, even the poorest of the poor seemed to put some sustenance together for their families. Church, government and all kinds of organizations stepped in to aid those unable to find any kind of help themselves. Today, the causes of hunger are multi-layered, complex and, in too many cases, difficult to fix.