Museum’s home tour presents vintage Balboa Island

The Balboa Island Museum & Historical Society presented its Vintage Home Tour on Saturday, giving the public a chance to view older homes and a yacht on Newport Beach’s Balboa Island as new construction replaces original structures.

The five homes included the one at 1810 S. Bay Front, built in 1947 on the former site of the Balboa Yacht Club clubhouse.

The 1934 wooden yacht Phantom, nicknamed “Queen of the Columbia,” was requisitioned by the Navy in 1941 as a patrol boat on the Columbia River to help protect Kaiser Steel Works.

Proceeds from the home tour benefit the Balboa Island Museum.