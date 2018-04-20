Garden Show at South Coast Plaza to feature garden exhibits, seminars

The Southern California Spring Garden Show will present "At Home in the Garden," highlighting living, decorating and entertaining tips for landscaping and interiors, from April 26-29 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
South Coast Plaza's home stores have partnered with Southern California landscape designers and home and garden experts on seminars and demonstrations. Kids can join activities, including storytelling, balloon art, arts and crafts and shows featuring animals, worms and insects.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 26-27; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 at South Coast Plaza's Crate & Barrel/Macy's Home Store wing. Admission and parking are free.
Kestan clothing store to host private sale
Fashion retailer Kestan at the OC Mix, 3313 Hyland Ave., Suite A23, Costa Mesa, will host a spring and summer 2018 collection private sale from 2 to 5 p.m. April 28.
Guests will be offered light bites and drinks provided by Shuck Oyster Bar and a 15% discount. Smooth jazz vocalist Analiz Castillo will perform.
The Snappy Camper, a restored travel trailer turned unique photo booth, will also be on-site.
For more information, visit kestanprivatesaless18.splashthat.com/
Hornblower Cruises & Events to host tribute cruises to John Wayne
Hornblower Cruises & Events will host a series of John Wayne Celebration Cruises aboard the late actor's yacht, the Wild Goose, to commemorate John Wayne Day and Wayne's life in Newport Beach.
Passengers may choose from a variety of cruises aboard the Wild Goose between April 25 through June 16 and meet Wayne's captain, Bert Minshall, who will be on board to share stories and autograph his book, "On Board with the Duke."
For ticket information, call (888) 467-6256 or visit hornblower.com.
Orange County Business Council leadership breakfast
Orange County Business Council will host a chairman's leadership breakfast series with Annette Walker, chief executive of St. Joseph Health, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. May 30 at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.
Walker will be interviewed by Tom Phelps, Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, chair of OCBC's CEO leadership caucus.
Tickets are $85 to $145.
For more information, call (949) 794-7241 or visit ocbc.org.
Twitter: @KathleenLuppi