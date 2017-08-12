Recycled fashion gets an artistic twist at Festival of Arts Runway Fashion Show

Fashions created from reclaimed, reused or recycled material were modeled Saturday in the Festival of Arts Runway Fashion Show in front of more than 2,000 guests from the fashion and design world and the Laguna Beach community.

Four prizes of $1,000 each were awarded at the ninth annual show, for Most Creative Concept, Most Exciting Ensemble, Most Innovative Use of Materials and Most Glamorous & Elegant red carpet-worthy creation. Visitors voted in the People’s Choice category.

The show, hosted by actress Kate Flannery, best known for her role in “The Office,” featured a panel of judges including actress and model Melissa Biggs, Marc Luc Zanola, a former Paris boutique manager for designer Gianfranco Ferre, and Lauren Shapiro, costume designer and wardrobe stylist for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The Festival of Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 31, except for Aug. 26, when it will close at 1:30 p.m. The grounds are at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

General admission is $8 to $12. Children 12 and younger, military members and Laguna Beach residents are admitted free.

For more information, call (800) 487-3378 or visit foapom.com.