‘Hamilton’ fans belt out show tunes during sing-along at Segerstrom

While Orange County theatergoers wait for the touring production of the musical "Hamilton" to hit Costa Mesa in May, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts gave them an early chance Saturday to be part of the Broadway mega-hit.
"Hamiltunes: An American Sing-Along" drew a large crowd of fans, many in costume, to lend their voices to the music, led by Broadway conductor, pianist, comedian and writer Seth Rudetsky. The free event was held at the center's outdoor Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.
Guests who signed up for solo singing roles were called on at random to take their places in the spotlight. Before the performance, Rudetsky coached and rehearsed people for lead roles.
"Hamiltunes" originally was scheduled for March 3 but was postponed because inclement weather in New York City prevented Rudetsky from traveling to Orange County.
"Hamilton" tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the United States' first treasury secretary. The play, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, features a score of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway-style show tunes.
The Tony Award-winning musical comes to the Segerstrom Center for its Orange County debut May 8-27. Tickets are sold out.