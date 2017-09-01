Two Costa Mesa men charged with robbing, ransacking Seal Beach home

Two Costa Mesa men were arraigned Friday on suspicion of robbing a Seal Beach residence while the three victims were home, authorities said.

Aaron Michael Lipsey, 34, and Richard Henry Derderian, 33, have been charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat, and three counts of criminal threats, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

They have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the two could face a maximum sentence of 11 years and eight months in state prison.

Prosecutors said Lipsey and Derderian entered a Seal Beach residence Aug. 21 while three people were inside.

Prosecutors said they ransacked the home, removed a safe, robbed the occupants and threatened to harm them if they called police.

Seal Beach police arrived to investigate at 4:30 p.m. the same day. They arrested Lipsey and Derderian on Wednesday.

Lipsey has posted bail, according to county jail records. Derderian remains in custody.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Westminster.

Alexandra.Chan@latimes.com

Twitter: @AlexandraChan10