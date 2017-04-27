Spring garden show opens 4-day run at South Coast Plaza

Home and garden enthusiasts looking for inspiration can visit the 28th annual Southern California Spring Garden Show, “At Home in the Garden,” through Sunday at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

The show, which opened Thursday, spotlights 10 garden vignettes featuring South Coast Plaza home stores Williams-Sonoma, Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn, Z Gallerie, Sur la Table, Monark Premium Appliance Co., West Elm, The Land of Nod and Liuli Crystal Art.

More than 65 complimentary seminars will be provided on topics including composting, edible landscapes and native plants, and 48 gardening vendors will offer plants and flowers.

This year’s show introduces Q&A sessions with landscape designers, an interactive workshop on backyard permaculture and ecological design, and a children’s lounge offering storytelling, balloon art and more.

Show hours the rest of the week are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at South Coast Plaza’s Crate and Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wing, 3333 Bear St.

Admission is free.

For more information, call (800) 782-8888 or visit southcoastplaza.com/spring-garden-show.

