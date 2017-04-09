Hearing on a bishop's efforts to sell Newport church offers a rare look at Episcopal justice system

The Rev. Erik Larsen came to Southern California to decide the fate of a bishop accused of trying to sell one of the churches under his direction without authorization, of bruising the heart of his flock and hurting the priesthood and his diocese. And he came to pray.

Larsen and four other leaders from Episcopalian churches around the country convened as a panel in a Pasadena hotel conference room last month for a disciplinary hearing looking into the actions of J. Jon Bruno, bishop of the Diocese of Los Angeles. Bruno is facing possible sanctions after attempting to sell the St. James the Great church in Newport Beach to developers, then locking out congregants and keeping them out even after the sale fell through.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Larsen, a priest from Rhode Island, came as a judge but also as a pastor. Every morning of the three-day hearing, he urged those assembled to stand as he appealed for guidance and strength.

"Be with the panel, the complainants, the respondent, the witnesses, the attorneys and all who are engaged in these proceedings, and grant that we may all be led into all truth," he prayed on the first day. "Grant that we may be faithful in striving to fulfill your mission of restoring all people to unity with God and each other through Jesus Christ our Lord, who taught us to boldly pray, Our father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done … ."

Experts say Bruno's disciplinary proceedings are an uncommonly reached advanced stage in church conflict resolution that also bring national attention to the largest Episcopal diocese in the Western U.S., and one of the largest in the country, as it tests reforms to canon law.

The Very Rev. George Conger, who runs the website Anglican Ink, said in his 20 years as a priest, he's seen only three other bishop hearings, the most recent — involving a sexual abuse cover-up — about nine years ago in Pennsylvania. He said most cleric trouble resolves quietly, with a resignation, retirement or reparations that are settled before being forced by a public hearing.

A recent schism in the church indirectly led to this case, making it possibly precedent-setting, explained Rev. Robert Prichard, a church historian and professor at the Virginia Theological Seminary.

In the mid-2000s, conservative Episcopalians broke away nationwide in disagreement over gay ordination and marriage, forming the Anglican Church in North America and, in many cases, trying to take church property with them. Secular and internal courts handled a flurry of disputes and generally restored the property to the Episcopalians.

One church solution was to vest deeds in corporations run solely by diocesan bishops.

Both of these scenarios played out in Newport Beach. St. James was one of four churches in the Los Angeles diocese shuttered during the division. It reopened in 2013 after a nine-year legal battle with the breakaway group but closed again over the current legal entanglement.

St. James the Great Episcopal Church File photo / Daily Pilot The congregation at St. James The Great Episcopal Church gathered for the last time at its Via Lido location in Newport Beach in July 2015. The congregation at St. James The Great Episcopal Church gathered for the last time at its Via Lido location in Newport Beach in July 2015. (File photo / Daily Pilot) (File photo / Daily Pilot)

In the Roman Catholic Church, all churches are similarly held in corporation sole. But ultimately, Catholic structure doesn't grant bishops much autonomy, Prichard said.

"In the Roman Catholic Church it's very clear that an archbishop — and ultimately the Pope — has authority over a diocesan bishop," he said. "In the Episcopal Church it's less clear what authority the presiding bishop or anybody else has over diocesan bishops, so it presents some issues."

He said bishop misconduct trials come along at "a trickle."

Ecclesiastical courts can't send a bishop to jail or extract a fine. But bishops can be suspended, prevented from performing some duties or defrocked; restricting a cleric's ministry "is the, kind of, maximum thing that lies within the church's purview," Prichard said.

Bruno, who is nearing the mandatory age of retirement, had previously announced he would step down from diocesan leadership this summer.

Conger said checks and balances are built into the Episcopalian foundation, granting relative parity between parishioners and their spiritual leaders. But this egalitarian system leads to tension. When both sides tussle, the fights can be "public and bloody," he said.

Part of this is inherited tradition, said Conger, who is the dean, or senior priest, for a five-county swath of central Florida in addition to being a church historian, journalist and pundit.

What is now the Episcopalian Church of the United States was once essentially the colonial branch of the Church of England. The local landed gentry and political leaders filled parish vestries, or boards of directors, while priests directed spiritual life.

Prichard said that post-Revolution, American churches, especially Protestant ones, absorbed patterns of American judicial and civil life, including transparency, but "we're not unique in doing that."

Conger called the St. James congregation a sophisticated group with a dynamic priest in the Rev. Canon Cindy Voorhees. Members were not going to allow what they saw as an injustice. They pressed for prescribed procedures against Bruno to be enforced.

The congregation filed a complaint as a group, not long after its eviction. Members alleged that Bruno was deceptive and unbecoming of a clergyman when he tried to sell the church site at 3209 Via Lido to a developer, and didn't have the permission of diocesan government to do so.

He told the congregation in May 2015 that he committed to selling the site for $15 million to Legacy Partners, which wanted to raze the campus and build luxury town homes. That June, he changed the locks. But Legacy's investment partner in the deal, AIG Global Real Estate, decided not to proceed, and Legacy also dropped out.

At the hearing, the aggrieved claimed that Bruno wanted the money for a real estate purchase the diocese hoped to complete in Anaheim, but told them he would dedicate funds to displaced worshippers and the needy. The diocese instead took out a loan for the Anaheim deal.

The gates remain locked. The flock now worships in a meeting room at Newport Beach City Hall.

He's not a king. He has to be accountable on some level. — The Very Rev. George Conger, who runs the website Anglican Ink

"He's not a king," Conger said. "He has to be accountable on some level."