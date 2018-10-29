On Food: Ocean at Main delivers coastal California cuisine

On a recent media preview night — Ocean at Main celebrated its actual grand opening Oct. 5 — I tried several courses and found all to be either very good or exceptional. The staff were attentive and friendly, despite not being seasoned in the operation yet, and the vibe at the historic spot was relaxed and classy. The patio seating was covered that evening in blue canopies, with light R&B playing in the background and, once it got dark, purple lights and lanterns provided some inviting mood lighting.