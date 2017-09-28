Healthy fresh-Mex dishes remain local favorite

The smell of grilled onions, pinto beans and corn tortillas rushed through the kitchen of Caliente Southwest Grille as Heather Flanagan carried entrees to wooden tables in the narrow dining space on 17th Street in Costa Mesa.

“You have to try the ‘Blue Moon’ salad,” Flanagan said. “It’s our most famous.”

Since arriving to Costa Mesa in 1999, Caliente Southwest Grille has remained a favorite, with customers packing in as tight as a tamale to grab a seat at one of the six available tables alongside the restaurant’s wall.

The fresh-Mex dishes with a Southwestern influence have garnered customers for some time since its mission was to offer a menu that featured inventive yet traditional options with a healthy twist.

The idea came to Ric Flanagan, Heather’s father, who always was into fitness and eating food that contained protein, nuts and fruit.

Ric Flanagan had first owned a cafe in Long Beach, and Heather, then 15, would sell tacos to patrons dining on the patio.

He then opened Caliente in Costa Mesa and created an extensive menu from scratch, with options like the popular “Blue Moon” salad that has romaine lettuce, blue cheese, sliced apples, mushrooms, pepitas, mango chunks, queso fresco and a citrus dressing.

The top-seller can be added with chicken, carnitas, salmon or other choices of protein.

Other favorite picks are the crispy Caliente Flautas, filled with chicken and steak and an avocado sauce or the burritos that can be substituted with a spinach or wheat tortilla.

Three years ago, Ric Flanagan retired and moved from their family’s Newport Beach home to Yosemite and continues to surf and eat healthy, Heather said with a smile.

Today, the Huntington Beach resident and mother of two owns and operates Caliente with a staff including some who have been with the restaurant since its inception.

“He was so happy that my heart was in it and seeing that I had a fresh breath and new vision for it,” Heather Flanagan said. “I never had to advertise our restaurant,” Flanagan said. “It’s all word-of-mouth.”

Her father supported her decision to update the restaurant’s interior along with other changes she felt would benefit Caliente and the environment.

To reduce the restaurant’s carbon footprint, Flanagan changed the to-go packaging from Styrofoam to paper and instead of serving dine-in orders on plastic, she purchased recycled-bamboo plating along with a dishwasher.

She also installed a natural soda station and rebranded Caliente with a new look that sports turquoise lettering and reclaimed wooden tables.

The restaurant, she said, continues to make every salsa, salad dressing and marinade in-house and all produce is sourced locally. Hot sauces stored on a wall spotlight brands created in Costa Mesa or Laguna Beach, and much of the menu is gluten-free.

Since the shop quickly overcrowds during the lunch rush, Flanagan said many orders are takeout and much of her business is found in catering, where she and the restaurant prepare heaping amounts of dishes for local businesses, the YMCA, church events, and the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Corner Cafe.

With the growing business, Flanagan said she recognized the need to cut back on running the day-to-day activity. She also had an unexpected encounter that caused her to slow down. Three years ago, she was delivering an order when a woman driving with a baby crashed into Heather Flanagan’s car.

Though she wasn’t severely injured, she felt numb and went to Hoag Hospital where doctors performed an X-ray and found a tumor on her spine. If the tumor had not been found soon, medical professionals said she would have woken up as a paraplegic.

After the tumor’s removal and six months of physical therapy, Flanagan returned to Caliente and hired an assistant so she could continue running more product and catering events.

And the woman who hit her? She placed an order at Caliente and Flanagan got to hold her baby. When the woman offered money, she declined payment.

“I told her, ‘We have a weird bond and I can’t explain it,’ ” Flanagan said. “I woke up a different person.”

Caliente Southwest Grille is at 271 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa. For more information, call (949) 515-0909 or visit calientesouthwest.com.