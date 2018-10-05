Eight is enough for St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble

“But now, you can’t do that same [Baroque/Classical] repertoire, it wouldn’t be viable to do that, as the early-music people took that over,” continued Orton, who also plays with the Chilingirian String Quartet. “So the Academy had to make a few tweaks in setting the repertoire, such as doing more modern pieces. We don’t do a lot of modern pieces, but we have a mixture. And we do have Sally Beamish, who used to play viola with us, as our composer-in-residence, and we play newly commissioned works of hers.