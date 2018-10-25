Escher String Quartet strives for cohesive masterpiece from individual strengths

“It’s similar to a marriage, in that we do have an unlimited amount of disagreements,” said the Juilliard-trained (2012) Speltz, who works out those “disagreements” with fellow “Escherites” co-founder Adam Barnett-Hart and Danbi Um, violinists and co-founder Pierre Lapointe, violist. “But we also have this old-fashioned sense of style and sound in our ears, and we admit when we’re wrong, even when we’re sometimes right. So we keep our individuality, even as our sum are greater than our parts.”