Downtown Fullerton Art Walk provides a forum for community expression

“There are a lot of cafes in Fullerton that have local artwork that doesn’t tend to be gallery work, but it is still something people can have access (to) and purchase if they would like to or support just by attending,” Kim said. “I think art adds a certain amount of value to a place. I’ve started to live in different cities in Southern California, and I’ve noticed there is a lack of art in certain areas, and it felt a little disappointing.”