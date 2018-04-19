2018-19 jazz season unveiled at the Irvine Barclay Theatre

"Jazz is America's music," said Mandel, who served as president and CEO of the Orange County Performing Arts Center — now the Segerstrom Center for the Arts — from 1997 to 2006. "I've been thrilled with the response from the audience. I knew the audience was here. Every artist I've selected, I selected for a reason. I tell people, 'If you stay with me, sign up with me, you'll see all of jazz.' "