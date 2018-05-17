DAILY PILOT

Knife Pleat to open at South Coast Plaza in former Marche Moderne space

By
May 17, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Knife Pleat, a new French concept by chef Tony Esnault and restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi of Spring and Church & State recognition in downtown Los Angeles, is coming to South Coast Plaza. (Courtesy of Knife Pleat)

Knife Pleate, a new French Restaurant by chef Tony Esnault and restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi, will open at South Coast Plaza in early 2019 in the space previously occupied by Marche Moderne.

The couple is known for Spring and Church & State, two downtown Los Angeles French restaurants placed on L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold's list of "101 Best Restaurants."

Esnault worked at Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe and with Alain Ducasse at the Essex House and Adour at the St. Regis, New York City. He and Ducasse earned the restaurants a combined five Michelin stars.

Knife Pleat cuisine will feature a modern interpretation of classic French techniques. The restaurant will be located in the retail center's Penthouse on level 3, measuring 5,000 square feet and accommodating 90 guests.

Marche Moderne, which has also made Gold's list, has relocated to Newport Coast.

