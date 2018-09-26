Laguna Beach Dance Festival moves into First Position Oct. 4 to 7

The Laguna Dance Festival will bring Southern California an extended weekend of dance Oct. 4 to 7.
The four-day event includes a variety of topical offerings — from what it takes to nail a performance to what it’s like to be an international star.
“The main mission of this has always been awareness to the form, creating accessibility and that dance is for everyone,” said Jodie Gates, artistic director and founder of Laguna Beach Dance Festival. “Innately, we were born to move. Everyone loves bobbing their head to music while in the car or shower or cooking.”
Audiences can experience a performance by international dance stars, a tribute to David Bowie, master classes and a showcase on backstage grit.
The dance festival will kick off at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 with a free inside look at rehearsals titled “Backstage with Complexions.”
Members of the contemporary ballet company will drop the fourth wall so the audience can experience the rehearsal process in an intimate setting and speak directly with those in attendance.
Complexions will honor Bowie at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 with a tribute dubbed “Stardust,” as in Ziggy. The production will take nine Bowie songs, including “Changes,” “Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide,” “Heroes” and “Space Oddity,” and translate them into movement.
“This year bringing ‘Stardust’ of Complexions Ballet with the David Bowie tribute certainly speaks more to nodding of the head to commercial industry than we’ve done in the past,” Gates said. “The opportunity to see bodies in motion to fabulous music, whether you understand the work or not, you’re bound to fall in love with the program because it’s entertaining.”
Stars of Dance will share the stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 2 p.m. Oct. 7 as “Breaking Pointe” TV reality series star Beckanne Sisk and soloist Chase O’Connell of Ballet West perform alongside Dores André and Joseph Walsh of the San Francisco Ballet.
Skylar Campbell, who was born in Laguna Beach and raised in Orange County, will perform alongside Jordana Daumec of National Ballet of Canada. .
Various pieces by dancers of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance plan to take on works by Barak Marshall, Aszure Barton and Gates.
Complexions will perform work by Dwight Rhoden. “America’s Got Talent” finalist DIAVOLO/Architecture in Motion, will present Knockturne by director/choreographer Jacques Heim.
The festival is offering a pre-performance talk for more insight into the Oct. 7 show at 1 p.m.
Master classes will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 and 7.
After a short respite, Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro will perform director Rafael Palacios’ “La Ciudad de los Otros”, showcasing powerful Afro-Colombian contemporary dance with live drumming and singing, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Neighborhood Congregational Church.
“Our whole thrust and goal is to allow any audience member to feel empowered,” Gates said. “They don’t have to know anything about dance … The form will die if people don’t come and see performances.”
The festival’s four onstage performances will take place at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets are on sale at lagunadancefestival.org/2018-festival and at the box office.
Shannon Hoffman is a Times Community News contributor.